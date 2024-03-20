The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'Just madness': Petition to keep Noreuil natural gains momentum

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
Updated March 21 2024 - 8:38am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Residents are concerned a proposed redevelopment at Noreuil Park would destroy the natural landscape. Picture by James Wiltshire
Residents are concerned a proposed redevelopment at Noreuil Park would destroy the natural landscape. Picture by James Wiltshire

A petition to "keep Noreuil Park natural" has garnered over 600 signatures since it went live on Sunday, March 17.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.