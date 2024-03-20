'Just madness': Petition to keep Noreuil natural gains momentum

Retain the existing mature river red gums where possible (two are proposed to be removed as part of the initial concept design).

Provide accessible pathways that are compliant with the Disability Discrimination Act (DDA) from the car park to the low water level (2,500 ML/day) at the main swim area (noting that a DDA-compliant path requires 20m of path for every 1m elevation change. At Zone 3 on the plan drawing, the grass area is 150.0m Australian Height Datum (AHD) and the low water level is 148.3m AHD. Therefore, the level change is 1.7m, which requires approximately 37 metres of accessible pathway.