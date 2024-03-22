Dub always had a bird's eye view of the world that served him well

As a six-year-old Dub Leffler filled lined exercise books with his detailed drawings of birds.
He loved birds of prey: Eagles, hawks and falcons.
He painstakingly replicated their feathers in his creations, which he'd staple together and share with his friends.
The Indigenous author and illustrator always felt compelled to create.
"I've been making picture books for as long as I can remember," he said.
"Even now I sneak birds into my books."
While he wanted to be an ornithologist (a person who studies birds) since he was in primary school, the illustrations always came very naturally for him.
Descended from the Bigambul people of south-west Queensland, Leffler was now Australia's premier Indigenous illustrator of children's literature.
He has written two books for children and illustrated 30 titles including the much lauded Once there was a Boy and Sorry Day.
Having met his biological family in Queensland for the first time at age 25, Leffler was inspired to follow his passion for children's picture books.
"I had $200, a guitar and a bag and I caught the train to Sydney," Leffler said.
"I went to Koori Radio and I met a friend who was looking for a flatmate who put me in contact with a lady in picture books.
"When I spoke to my adoptive mum she had just been to a psychic who told her that her son would make books and travel!"
Now based on the Central Coast, Leffler, 48, said he enjoyed the process of communicating through his illustrations.
"I have a natural affinity with kids," he said.
Leffler's work was held in collections around the world including The Library of Congress in the US.
His latest book, Walking Together, written by Coral Vass, will be released mid-year.
"Walking Together is about how to put yourself in someone else's shoes," Leffler said.
"I'm always trying to improve my craft to see if you can communicate using just feet or hands."
Leffler's early work was featured in the Juvenilia exhibition at Hyphen - Wodonga Library Gallery in the Playspace Gallery.
He will also offer an illustration workshop at Hyphen on Saturday, March 23, at 10.30am, taking children through the history of illustration too.
Participants will discover what it was like to draw using both sides of the brain as well as watch Leffler show what you can accomplish with just a scribble.
This illustration workshop is for ages eight to 13.
Bookings are required on (02) 6022 9330 or hyphen@wodonga.vic.gov.au.
