Bleeding hearts and fools are barking mad when it comes to wild dog disaster

Bleeding hearts and fools are fuelling the propaganda that will return the North East farmland to a slaughterhouse.
This week a pet Kelpie was mauled to death by a pack of wild dogs near Mt Beauty.
For those who lived through the dark times of the "noughties" it was a far too familiar tale - sport killing by cross-bred dogs gone rogue.
For those in the Tallangatta Valley, a flashpoint for the collision of wild dog territory and farmland, it's an ominous warning of what's to come.
At present a livestock protection buffer pushes the wild dogs back into the bush and national park.
The buffer gives the state's wild dog controllers the authority to control wild dogs on public land within three kilometres of the farm fence. It was put in place in 2012 with great success. Prior to the buffer, trappers would catch 120 feral dogs a year, it now rarely tops 30.
Last September, the Agriculture and Environment ministers signed a 12-month extension to the buffer zone, but instead of the previously accepted five-year term, it was an interim measure to allow a "comprehensive assessment" of the dingo population across Victoria.
It opened the door to the bleeding hearts and fools who would have you believe all wild dogs are dingoes, that the buffer was just the next step towards extinction. These white woolly dogs, with laid back ears and carrying up to nine pups in a litter are not dingoes.
And yet the propaganda machine is in full voice.
They have tethered themselves to an academic acolyte - a fellow member of the save the dingo fraternity - whose small scale report concludes that nine out of 10 wild dogs are pure dingo.
It must be true, say the barking mad, the report sampled the DNA of 67 dogs in Victoria - exactly where in the state is a little less clear. The bleeding hearts and fools are wedded to the notion that dingoes won't breed with other dogs.
They conveniently ignore that the study they have such faith in found "hybridisation" (a flash word for interbreeding) is more likely in our region - where the dogs exist near people.
They conveniently ignore that fact that the dingo is an introduced species, brought here 3500 years ago and used by Indigenous Australians for hunting. They conveniently ignore that within 300 years the Tasmanian Devil and Tiger were wiped out on the mainland.
Those who have lived through the torment and the terror of the pre-buffer zone say it has saved livestock and protected humans. They tell stories of sleeping in swags for six weeks to protect their livestock. One farmer lost 200 sheep in a six-week stretch - animals torn apart, others left with their insides dragging along the ground, livestock slaughtered for the thrill of the kill.
The decision to provide an interim 12-month buffer was qualified as an opportunity to consult with stakeholders (I hate that word, too).
So last year I called on the agriculture and environment ministers to talk with our people - those with lived experience. My colleague in the Upper House Wendy Lovell repeated the call in February.
They need to hear these stories; they need to hear the voices quiver as they tell of the brutal night-after-night attacks. Our farmers can show them the pictures. I can show them the video footage.
The ag minister recently made a half-hearted promise to visit that never eventuated. I fear she is already siding with the barking mad. Two weeks ago, the Victorian government abandoned the protection zone in the north west of the state without notice - they say the dingo is threatened. Hold on I hear you say, didn't they say all wild dogs are dingoes - yep, the hypocrisy is ludicrous.
The bush telegraph is also abuzz with the news that the department has already spoken to local dog men about their future.
And then in the last parliamentary sitting week the bleeding hearts dressed up a domesticated dingo with a tie, called it Pumbah - like the Lion King character - and paraded it through Spring Street with the government's blessing.
But this is not a Disney fairytale, this is reality and the promise to consult must be honoured for that truly is the "circle of life".
