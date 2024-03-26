The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Bleeding hearts and fools are barking mad when it comes to wild dog disaster

By Bill Tilley
March 27 2024 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A family is mourning after their beloved pet Kelpie was killed in a wild dog attack. Pictures supplied
A family is mourning after their beloved pet Kelpie was killed in a wild dog attack. Pictures supplied

Bleeding hearts and fools are fuelling the propaganda that will return the North East farmland to a slaughterhouse.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.