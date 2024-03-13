Two decades in office shows Tilley fits the Bill as a man of the people

Bill Tilley is many things to many people.
To a lot, he's the hard-working Member for Benambra, to some he's just that bloke from the blue side of politics, but to almost all, he's a passionate advocate for North East Victoria.
Mr Tilley, who has been diagnosed with leukaemia, says he will walk away from politics at the end of his term in November 2026.
That will mark two decades in office for the former policeman after he succeeded Tony Plowman in 2006.
Mr Tilley has never been afraid to call a spade a bloody shovel and he was true to form on Wednesday, March 13, as he announced his plan to step down at the next election.
As he navigated his own journey through the health system, Mr Tilley said it was apparent "this current (Albury) hospital is not fit for purpose".
Mr Tilley said it was an issue that the Border community didn't need to be partisan on.
"Let's just get behind this, one and all, forget about the bloody politics ... and send these messages to the government that they need to use our money as taxpayers into our health infrastructure," he said.
By the time he steps down, Mr Tilley will have spent 16 of his 20 years as Benambra MP in opposition with the Liberal Party only holding power from 2010-2014.
