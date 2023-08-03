BILL Tilley singing a modified version of I've Been Everywhere has failed to convince Victorian Roads Minister Melissa Horne to come and inspect the North East's crumbling carriageways.
The member for Benambra broke into song in parliament on Wednesday August 2 with a rendition of the 1962 Lucky Starr number with lyrics name-checking places in his electorate with potholed roads.
The Border Mail asked Ms Horne if she planned to visit, given the special plea from Mr Tilley.
In response her office did not answer the question, with a government spokesperson saying "unprecedented levels of rainfall" over the last two years had caused "unprecedented damage to our roads - including those in areas of the state's North East".
Overall, $770 million has been earmarked for roads maintenance in Victoria in 2023-24, but how much will be spent in the North East is unclear with program of works now being finalised.
Mr Tilley said he was prompted to make his offbeat appeal after "banging on the desk and bumping our gums got us nowhere".
"We now have more traffic lights on damaged state roads across the electorate than we have in all of Wodonga," he said.
"The feedback from the government, cross benches and media tells me that this speech struck a chord with people.
"I think in my five terms in the parliament it's the first one of these types of statements that has been applauded from both sides of the house.
"And again, massive apologies to the likes of Lucky Starr, Johnny Cash and Slim Dusty who had a little more rhythm and cadence in their delivery."
Towong mayor Andrew Whitehead had more than a dozen locations in his shire referenced in the song.
"I think we've tried most things without success, so I'm happy for him to think outside the box a little bit, which I'd say has happened there," Cr Whitehead said.
"A lot of those towns mentioned in his rendition are looked after by Regional Roads Victoria."
Mr Tilley's entire version of I've Been Everywhere follows.
"I've been everywhere, man," Mr Tilley sung.
"The roads are beyond repair, man.
"I've been to Towong, Sandy Creek, Leneva, Allans Flat, Norong, Baranduda, Kergunyah, Mitta Mitta, Bullioh, Stanley, Walwa, Corryong, Chiltern, Shelley, Pine Mountain and Burrowyne Tallandoon, Bruarong, Dartmouth, Browns Plains and even Koetong.
"These roads could bring down King Kong, man.
"I've been everywhere, man.
"The potholes are so deep you can drown, man.
"You cut 25 per cent of the budget share, man.
"But cars are breaking down, man.
"Seeing a road crew is rare, man.
"I've been everywhere, man.
"I've been to Wahgunyah, Beechworth, Kiewa, West Wodonga, Talgarno, Barnawartha, Gooramadda, Doolans Bend and even Thologolong, Rutherglen, Cudgewa, Bonegilla, Granya and Killara, Eskdale and Berringama, Gundowring, Tallandoon, Bandiana and Tallangatta, Biggara, Tangambalanga, Bethanga, what's the matter, man?
"I've been everywhere, man.
"I'd love the minister to visit, man.
"The roads up here are bare, man.
"She can breathe the mountain air, man.
"I'm happy to share, man.
"Please just show you care, man."
