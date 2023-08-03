The Border Mail
MP Bill Tilley sings I've Been Everywhere to tell of road woe

By Anthony Bunn
Updated August 3 2023 - 5:06pm, first published 5:00pm
Bill Tilley on the Beechworth-Chiltern Road which is among many routes across the region hit by potholes. Picture supplied

BILL Tilley singing a modified version of I've Been Everywhere has failed to convince Victorian Roads Minister Melissa Horne to come and inspect the North East's crumbling carriageways.

