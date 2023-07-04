The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

MP Bill Tilley wants V/Line to change bookings system for train

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
July 5 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VLocity runs introduced last weekend were popular with good bookings also for this Saturday and Sunday.
VLocity runs introduced last weekend were popular with good bookings also for this Saturday and Sunday.

V/LINE has been urged to change its Albury line booking system after another overcrowding episode left 60 passengers without seats.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.