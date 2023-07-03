Two long-running Border real estate agencies have joined forces to expand their commercial property offering.
Stanley and Martin's commercial portfolio will now operate under Stean Nicholls Real Estate in a move that will triple the Dean Street firm's capabilities.
Stean Nicholls' commercial sales and leasing manager Kristian Hopwood said Stanley and Martin director Steve Martin and his staff would bring a wealth of knowledge with them.
"Steve had obviously created a fantastic business over the last few years and was looking to find an exit strategy," Mr Hopwood said.
"Our values marry up to theirs, so it was a no-brainer.
"We want to be able to service the community better and growth is really important to do that, so this is going to help us achieve that.
"Steve and his team will bring years of experience and better relationships with all the clients that are coming over.
"What Steve has is 30 years of local knowledge and the ability to connect the community.
"Derinda Dekoke, who is our new leasing agent, has come from Melbourne with years of experience and is great to deal with.
"She knows the industry really well and will help bring new processes and make our world more efficient."
Mr Hopwood said the aim was to ensure a seamless transition took place.
"We don't want it to feel like there's a change to any of our owners or tenants because we've brought the staff who are managing the properties over as well. They're just doing it under a different roof," he said.
"We've actually adopted their system to make sure the flow is going to be consistent and not disruptive.
"Two years ago, I joined the Stean Nicholls team and the directors Geoff and Jack (Stean), Lachlan (Hutchins) and Nick (Clark) had a vision to grow the commercial side.
"I've spent the past two years working out and understanding the market and it's come to fruition."
It's not the first merger between Border property agencies in 2023 after Lavington-based Ray White Albury North and Kane Real Estate combined in March.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
