WITH Wodonga Council to be sliced into wards, ratepayers are being given the nod to submit their own maps to the body overseeing the shift.
The Electoral Representation Advisory Panel will begin taking feedback from Wednesday July 5, 2023 on the plan to carve the council into seven single-councillor wards.
At an information session on Monday July 3, it was revealed that submitters can draw a map of their preferred council boundaries.
It was also noted the wards are expected to be close to each other in population with a differential of no more than 10 per cent.
A preliminary report, which will reveal details for the Wodonga revamp, is to be released on Wednesday July 5.
Feedback will then be taken through until July 26, before an online public hearing on August 2.
A report will then be presented to Local Government Minister Melissa Horne on August 30.
Wodonga Council has previously outlined opposition to the plan, arguing it was unnecessary to divide such a uniform local government area into different areas.
