Wodonga deputy mayor Libby Hall among councillors against wards for city

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
June 28 2023 - 6:00pm
Wodonga deputy mayor Libby Hall has reservations about how wards would work in the Border city, but is keen to hear the community's thoughts.
Two Wodonga councillors have voiced concerns about the possibility of the city being divided into wards by the Victorian Electoral Commission, saying it would be too difficult to achieve.

Local News

