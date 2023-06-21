The Border Mail
Process for wards in Wodonga, Wangaratta councils to be revealed


By Anthony Bunn
Updated June 21 2023 - 6:08pm, first published 5:00pm
Wodonga Council is set to be divided into different wards with voters limited as to which councillors they can elect.
DETAILS about shake-ups to Wodonga and Wangaratta council representation will be revealed in online information sessions in July 2023.

