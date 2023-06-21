Driver will be fined for car and caravan rollover on Hume Highway

A driver who lost control of his vehicle while towing a caravan on a trailer will receive a fine for the incident.
Emergency workers were called to the Hume Highway at Glenrowan on Tuesday after the 34-year-old lost control about 11am.
The Queensland man was between the township exit and petrol station when the caravan and trailer rolled onto their side, slid into wire rope barriers, and flipped into the median strip.
Paramedics had initially said there were two people on board, but police have confirmed the man was the sole occupant.
He was taken to Wangaratta hospital with non-life threatening upper body injuries.
He had been able to extract himself from his white Volkswagen.
"Fortunately nobody else was hurt in the incident," a police spokesman said on Wednesday.
While there were no legal issues with the towing, the man will receive a penalty notice for failing to have proper control of the vehicle.
There were several crashes in the region on Tuesday, including a rollover at Rutherglen about 3pm.
A 20-year-old man was taken to hospital after the incident on the Murray Valley Highway.
Police arrived at the scene shortly after 3pm after reports an Isuzu tip truck was on its roof.
The man failed to negotiate a bend.
The woman's vehicle struck a tree on the Burrumbuttock-Walla Road at Burrumbuttock about 9am on Tuesday.
The driver and child had freed themselves by the time emergency crews had arrived and were taken to Albury hospital.
