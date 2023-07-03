GALLERY: Walbundrie, Wangaratta and Wodonga in an afternoon

The Border Mail's photographers were out and about over the weekend, once again capturing all the best action in local sport.
Wangaratta was jumped early by a fired up Wodonga, but the Pies were able to regain control of the match to win. The netballers took victory in a easier fashion.
Wangaratta Rovers put Wodonga Raiders to the sword in their encounter, keeping the Raiders to four goals.
In Hume League action, Howlong defeated Rand-Walbundrie-Walla with ease.
In soccer, Albury United smashed Wodonga Diamonds and Cobram defeated Albury Hotspurs for the second time in the women's division.
