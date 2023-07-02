The Border Mail
Cobram Roar 2, Albury Hotspurs 0: Alyssa Iannucci scores twice in second win over ladder leaders

By John Conroy
Updated July 3 2023 - 9:50am, first published 9:30am
Albury Hotspur Keely Halloway is pursued by her Cobram opponent at Aloysius Park on Sunday. Pictures by James Wiltshire
It's really good signs for us and gives us a lot of confidence going into finals.

- Cobram Roar coach Taner Tekin

COBRAM Roar have scored their second win against ladder leaders Albury Hotspurs, franking their shock 3-2 win in May with a 2-0 result at Aloysius Park in South Albury on Sunday.

John Conroy

