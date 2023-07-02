It's really good signs for us and gives us a lot of confidence going into finals.- Cobram Roar coach Taner Tekin
COBRAM Roar have scored their second win against ladder leaders Albury Hotspurs, franking their shock 3-2 win in May with a 2-0 result at Aloysius Park in South Albury on Sunday.
Alyssa Iannucci scored both goals for the victors in a best afield performance, the first a stunningly-placed freekick in the 50th minute which gave Spurs' goalkeeper little to no chance.
Iannucci's second in the 63rd minute was even better, with the forward completing a flowing piece of Cobram play with a deft two-touch finish.
"It was an absolute ripper. It was great football from the whole team," Cobram coach Taner Tekin said.
The match followed a 3-1 win to Hotspurs midweek, with the two sides meeting on Wednesday in a rescheduled game.
The result was Cobram's second win away from home this year and first clean-sheet, with Emily Ryan doing the job in goals after moving into the role midseason.
"Our back four were just superb all day, I couldn't fault our back four's efforts," Tekin said.
"It was a big confidence booster for our ladies.
"It's really good signs for us and gives us a lot of confidence going into finals.
"We learnt a lot from playing on Wednesday.
"We had a lot of possession, but Hotspurs had a few girls missing.
"We had to take advantage of that, and we really did.
"We applied a lot of pressure. Our main focus was not to give them time to decide what to do with the ball, and utilise their really dangerous players through the midfield and up top.
"Our girls did really well in closing them down and keeping that pressure up to them the whole time."
In the other game, Albury United recovered from 0-1 to defeat Diamonds 3-1.
