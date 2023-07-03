SKIPPER Alex Howard scored a hat-trick as second-placed Albury United bounced back from last round's loss with a 6-0 win over Wodonga Diamonds yesterday.
A week after their upset defeat away to Myrtleford, the green machine were in control from the outset with an early goal to Melkie Woldemichael.
And then the 'Howard hour' began with the defender sneaking forward in the 37th minute to get on the end of the first of three movements.
The left-back got forward to position himself on the back post for the first two finishes, with the second coming after the half-time break after a cross from forward Sajan Mahji.
And the third was the pick of the three, with a deflected free-kick falling into his path and the wing-back volleying it home.
"Alex has scored goals this year and we've had defenders score goals but I don't know the last time we've had a defender score three," Albury United coach Matt Campbell said.
"He just did well to get on the end of three today and I think he was stoked to get the third one and it helped to round out our game.
He just did well to get on the end of three today and I think he was stoked to get the third one and it helped to round out our game. It bounced to him off a free-kick and he brought it down and banged it in the top corner.- Albury United coach Matt Campbell
"It bounced to him off a free-kick and he brought it down and banged it in the top corner.
"He does travel forward so he's obviously done well to get on the end of a couple of good crosses."
Mahji and Jordy Hore, who returned to the side this week, rounded out the scoring as Albury United put last week's 2-0 loss at Savoy Park behind it.
In addition to Hore, midfielder Caleb Martin was another handy inclusion for the match against Diamonds, with United having a bye next week before the run home begins in earnest.
"I think all the boys, once we settled in the mid-to-late first-half, were very solid particularly our midfield," Campbell said.
"We've had a few of the boys out and they've come back in and performed really well.
"It was good to get a solid start and to keep a cleansheet, that was really important for us.
"I was happy with the win."
Players from the two clubs sported one-off shirts for the game to raise money for Albury women's refuge Betty's Place ahead of the Women's World Cup starting in Australia this month.
In other games, Myrtleford were unable to keep a three-game winning streak going and went down 3-1 against Boomers in Glenroy.
The Savoys scored the first in the 68th minute via Josh Zito but the Boomers responded with three in the last 10 minutes.
Kye Halloway scored the equaliser for the Boomers before Pieter Noordewier put the home side in front on his way to a brace.
IN THE NEWS:
Over in South Albury, ladder leaders Cobram were too strong for the Hotspurs with a 6-1 win.
The competition's leading goalscorer Kieran O'Donnell extended his buffer at the top with a hat-trick while Finlay Wright netted for the home side.
And finally, cellar dwelling St Pat's were able to hold Wangaratta to a 1-1 draw at Alexandra Park. The visitors scored first shortly after half-time but St Pat's equalised in the 75th minute.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.