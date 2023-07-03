The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Albury United 6, Wodonga Diamonds 0: Skipper nets three as second-placed United return to form

JC
By John Conroy
Updated July 3 2023 - 10:01am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga Diamond Noah Spiteri and Albury United's Sam Brosolo vie for the ball at Jelbart Park. Pictures by James Wiltshire
Wodonga Diamond Noah Spiteri and Albury United's Sam Brosolo vie for the ball at Jelbart Park. Pictures by James Wiltshire

SKIPPER Alex Howard scored a hat-trick as second-placed Albury United bounced back from last round's loss with a 6-0 win over Wodonga Diamonds yesterday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

John Conroy

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.