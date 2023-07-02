Wangaratta warmed up for the highly anticipated grand final re-match with a 32-goal win over Wodonga in Ovens and Murray netball on Saturday, July 8.
Amanda Umanski was superb for the visitors, racing to 51 goals in the 68-36 win.
"We controlled our pace and controlled the ball really well, we focused on hitting the circle and Amanda held really well and was a good target to feed into," delighted Pies' co-coach Hannah Grady offered.
"Amy Byrne was great through our midcourt, she worked really well alongside sister Issy (Newton) and Amanda was really unstoppable."
The trio was joined by first-year player Brooke Pryse in the team's best.
The Pies jumped to a 15-goal lead at half-time and more than doubled that in the second half.
Lisa French and Cassi Mathey posted 18 goals apiece for the home outfit, with the latter and Ellie Ainsworth featuring.
The Pies now host Yarrawonga on Saturday, July 8.
The pair has dominated the league in recent years.
The Pigeons won the 2016-2017 titles, with Wangaratta claiming the next two.
COVID wiped out 2020-2021.
Yarrawonga then toppled the Pies by 13 goals in last year's decider.
Meanwhile, Yarrawonga claimed a 20-goal win over North Albury.
The home team held a match-winning 16-goal lead at half-time and while it only outscored the Hoppers by four goals in the second stanza, the work of Kaleisha Pell with 29 goals was enough to seal the comfortable win.
Madeleine Allan also chipped in with 14 goals.
Lily Kelly nabbed 27 goals for the visitors.
And Wodonga Raiders posted a 64-37 win over Wangaratta Rovers.
Raiders hold down third, while Rovers have just the one win and the visitors raced to a nine-goal lead at quarter-time.
They extended the margin to 14 at the main break and then scored 16 and 17 goals in the third and fourth quarters respectively.
The Hawks couldn't stop Raiders' double-barrelled attacking combination of Taylor Donelan (34 goals) and Emily Stewart (30).
Ava Koschitzke was the game's best player, troubling the Hawks with her skills.
And the classy player received strong support from Maggie St John and Zoe Prentice.
Raiders should continue their winning form when they host Wodonga in Saturday's Indigenous Round on July 8.
Sami Kreltszheim racked up 26 goals for the home team.
Kelsie Wilson was terrific for Rovers, along with Rebecca Kreltszheim and Ella Masters.
