Wangaratta racked up its seventh straight win, while Wodonga revived its season with a loss in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, July 1.
In one of the best games of the opening 11 rounds, the outsiders bolted to an early lead, before the Pies' classy forward line ripped the match away with Callum Moore kicking seven goals in the 14.11 (95) to 12.10 (82) win.
"I really rate the Bulldogs, with their pressure around the ball they make you earn every single possession," coach Ben Reid praised of his gritty opponents.
"I thought they played as well as they did last time against us, but we were able to lift at the right times in the game."
Grand final winners Wangaratta started with three straight losses, but sit just a win behind Yarrawonga and Albury, although the Pies have the best percentage (155.45).
Wodonga stunned the competition by hurtling to five straight wins as it looks to snap the longest current finals drought of 14 years.
A 24-point win over Wangaratta in round two has been the highlight, but the club has now lost five straight to sit only a win ahead of Lavington and North Albury in the top five.
However, coach Jordan Taylor was as happy as you could be after a loss.
"The two 'Wang' games, the one where we beat them over there and this game have been our best performances of the year," he explained.
"It was the consistency of our pressure and we didn't have lapses like we'd had over the last four weeks."
The opening goal was an early indication of the riveting contest to follow as Wodonga's Sam Jewell landed a mid-air shot from 45 degrees.
Casey Marr had the sit on his opponent to take a 'speccie', with the home team racing to a 22-point lead after only 12 minutes.
The visitors had 18 inside 50s to Wodonga's eight in the first quarter, but inaccuarcy and the defence, led by Charlie Morrison and Jack O'Sullivan, didn't allow the red-hot favourites any respite.
However, a seven-goal unanswered stretch from the 20-minute mark of the second quarter to 19 minutes into the third sealed the win.
And by the 15-minute mark of the final quarter, the Pies had just four inside 50s for the term, kicking three goals, while Wodonga had 10 for a solitary goal.
That class was the difference, with Moore's effort in crashing through heavy traffic, palming off two players and goaling the match highlight, while Michael Newton (four goals) also kicked three in four minutes.
Chris Knowles and Hunter Gottschling were superb.
Defenders Morrison and Matt Soroczynski were terrific, while Oscar Willding kicked three goals.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.