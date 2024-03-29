'High ambitions': Professor's job change sees him take on new challenge

A Border university's new leader aims to promote growth after the COVID pandemic and doesn't fear an increasing number of free TAFE courses.
La Trobe University welcomed Professor Theo Farrell in February as the university's seventh vice-chancellor.
The university has seven campuses across NSW and Victoria, including one in Albury-Wodonga.
"I've got high ambitions for La Trobe," said Professor Farrell.
"I think it's going great places and I'm coming from the United Kingdom, where I was in some world-class universities and wanting to bring that ambition over."
The newly appointed vice-chancellor has moved from the University of Wollongong, where he was previously deputy vice-chancellor.
Before moving to Australia, Professor Farrell worked at universities in the United Kingdom and was a leading scholar of the Afghan war, writing a book and acting as a strategic adviser to the UK government.
Professor Farrell has taken over the role from Professor John Dewar, who was vice-chancellor of La Trobe for 12 years, and said he was "fortunate to follow in his footsteps."
Despite previous concerns the rise of free TAFE courses might decrease enrolment at La Trobe, Professor Farrell said he is a "real fan" of what TAFE does and the partnership they have.
"The reason is, because I really believe that we need to take a student-centric view of everything we do," he said.
"So what works for students, and that includes making it possible for students to come through TAFE into university.
"You might have students who are in university who want to go back and do some VET courses."
The vice-chancellor sees the increase of free TAFE courses as an opportunity for student development.
"When you look at what the government is trying to do, they're trying to encourage that free movement of learners across the TAFE, university," he said.
"There's a kind of boundary between the two, and from a student point of view, it's not really helpful.
"So I really like working with our TAFE partners to give the most opportunity to learners to cross that boundary really easily."
Professor Farrell said in his appointment he will not be taking the university in a new direction, but will continue to help lead La Trobe into its growth trajectory after the COVID-19 pandemic.
The university is putting major investments in its health and biomedical portfolios, as well as education, digital innovation and agribusiness.
The vice-chancellor said access to higher education in regional areas was fundamental.
"The gap in the regional settings is really very large," he said.
"So as a university, we are absolutely committed to working on closing that gap and I'm continuing on the work of my predecessor in terms of our commitment to providing not only access to education in the regions, but a fantastic education in the regions."
He said regional areas can assist with the national challenge of the skilled work shortage, particularly in the health sector.
"It's really up to universities working in partnership with TAFE to develop that workforce," he said.
"So, again, that comes back to our investment in health as one of our key areas, because we recognise that as an area of national priority, and because we are the university with the largest regional footprint in Victoria, we have a big role to play in meeting that really important need for Victorians."
Professor Farrell plans to continue La Trobe's commitment to sustainability, as the university builds what it describes as the largest solar farm in Melbourne.
He said all regional campuses are net zero and the entire university is due to be net zero by 2029, however is on track to hit the target earlier.
