The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Education

'High ambitions': Professor's job change sees him take on new challenge

Madilyn McKinley
By Madilyn McKinley
March 30 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
La Trobe University's newest vice-chancellor and president Professor Theo Farrell, pictured in Bendigo, made it a priority to visit the regional campuses in his first weeks on the job. Picture supplied
La Trobe University's newest vice-chancellor and president Professor Theo Farrell, pictured in Bendigo, made it a priority to visit the regional campuses in his first weeks on the job. Picture supplied

A Border university's new leader aims to promote growth after the COVID pandemic and doesn't fear an increasing number of free TAFE courses.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madilyn McKinley

Madilyn McKinley

Journalist

Journalist at The Border Mail. You can contact me at madilyn.mckinley@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.