The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Cupido's played O and M, Hume and is now set to make his TDFL debut

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
March 28 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Henty footballer Damian Cupido is set to make his Tallangatta League debut on Good Friday.
Former Henty footballer Damian Cupido is set to make his Tallangatta League debut on Good Friday.

Damian Cupido is set to return to the Border to make his Tallangatta and District League football debut.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.