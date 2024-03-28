Cupido's played O and M, Hume and is now set to make his TDFL debut

Damian Cupido is set to return to the Border to make his Tallangatta and District League football debut.
The 42-year-old former AFL forward has been cleared to play for Wahgunyah in its Good Friday clash against Rutherglen, in what will be his first time lining up for the club.
"I've played in the O and M, Hume, and now I'll be making my debut in the Tallangatta League at 42," Cupido said.
The sharpshooter admitted a connection to coach Chris Willis was what brought about the one-off appearance.
"Willo and I go back to our North Albury days in 2010, so I've known him for a long time," Cupido said.
"We played together when I was at Henty a few years ago when Joel Price was coaching.
"He (Willis) has been asking me to come over for a couple of years now.
"I'm all the way in Bendigo and it just hasn't been the right time over the last few years to come and give him a chop out, but now it is and it's worked out well that I'm not playing this weekend (at Maryborough Giants).
"I enjoy the Border, I have good memories there, and it's not a bad way to get away for Easter and play a game of footy at the same time."
The Lions will be hoping to break their winless drought.
"I've been told it's been a while since they put a W on the board, so that's what I'll be aiming to do to help the boys out," Cupido said.
"Hopefully kick a few goals and get a win."
Cupdio has previously played for North Albury and Henty and was aligned with Corowa-Rutherglen prior to the season being derailed by Covid.
The former Essendon and Brisbane footballer signed on to coach newly merged entity Maryborough Giants this season in the Maryborough Castlemaine District Football League.
"I'm lucky enough to be the senior coach in the club's inaugural year," Cupido said.
"I'm hoping for some early success and looking forward to the season."
The Lions and Cats will meet at Wahgunyah Recreation Reserve, before the rest of the competition get under way on Saturday, April 6.
