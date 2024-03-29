Wangaratta derby sees visitors post an upset win over arch rivals

In a cracking start to the Ovens and Murray Football League season, Wangaratta Rovers pipped Wangaratta by 12 points under lights on Good Friday.
It followed Wodonga Raiders' six-point win over Lavington with both matches attracting terrific crowds.
Will Christie was outstanding in the ruck for Rovers, while coach Sam Murray, who started in the midfield, was superb in the 10.12 (72) to 9.6 (60) win.
Wangaratta's Callum Moore landed a 53-metre goal with two minutes left to reduce the margin to a goal, but as the Pies went forward again, Murray careered through and blasted the ball 60 metres to relieve pressure.
Recruit Xavier Allison also impressed off half-back, while co-captain Alex Marklew and Stuart Booth kicked two goals apiece, the latter with a match-sealer with 90 seconds left.
Moore and Michael Newton kicked three goals each, with Michael Bourdignon strong in defence.
