WANGARATTA: Gains, losses, Q&A with Cam Barrett and prospects this season

This is last chance saloon for this group of players and there's no better motivation than that.
Wangaratta defeated Yarrawonga in the 2022 grand final, but then had the premiership stripped after breaking the salary cap.
The Pies were desperate to reclaim that 'lost' flag, which the players naturally felt was rightfully theirs after working hard over 10 months, but ran short of midfield depth.
The full-time recruitment of local product Brad Melville, the addition of former VFL player Alex Federico and AFL player Pat Naish and the return from injury of Jackson Clarke, albeit not for the start of the season, means the on-ball brigade will be comparable with any team, so there's no excuses.
Veterans Daine Porter, Mat Grossman and Michael Newton are premiership winners from 2017 and the club would love nothing more than to win another with these stalwarts.
ARRIVALS:
Aiden Tilley, Alex Federico (West Preston Lakeside), Pat Naish (Old Ivanhoe), Charlie Naish (Northern Knights), Brad Melville (Richmond), Nick Richards (Sydney)
DEPARTURES:
Luke Saunders (Aspley), Daniel Saunders (Queensland), Dylan Van Berlo (Rutherglen), Pat Warner (Benalla) Murray Waite (SA)
VFL-LISTED:
Hunter Gottschling, Tyler Norton (Geelong), Charlie Naish (Footscray)
BEST AND FAIREST:
Daniel Sharrock (winner), Callum Moore, Hunter Gottschling
OUR SAY:
ANDREW MOIR: Don't get mad, get even. Last year the Pies were mad, and understandably so, when they were stripped of the 2022 premiership for a salary cap breach. This time, they're more focused and have a much better team. But Yarrawonga is still ahead of them - just.
WHAT CAN WE EXPECT FROM ALEX FEDERICO?
A player who's in the right spot a lot of the time and that's not easy to coach. Federico has been compared to Wangaratta best and fairest Daniel Sharrock and that's as high a praise as you can deliver in the league. He's a big-bodied midfielder who's as proficient playing both inside and outside the contest. And if Yarrawonga's Willie Wheeler is the king of the one-touch players, he might have competition.
WHAT ABOUT CHARLIE NAISH?
The youngster is not a flashy player, but he's consistent. The younger brother of gun recruit Pat, Charlie is taller and a utility player, capable of playing on-ball, wing, half-forward or half-back. Could be a surprise packet, given his signing was overshadowed by the other recruits.
WHAT IMPACT WILL TEENAGER CHARLIE HOLLAND-DEAN HAVE?
Judging by his pre-season, a major one. Some players just jump out of the ground after an enormous off-season and the former Murray Bushranger has done everything in his power to win a spot, Of course, it's not easy breaking into the Pies' powerful line-up, but the half-forward or wing is strong and desperate to improve.
Q&A WITH CAM BARRETT
Q: You only arrived at the club last off-season when it was all happening with the stripping of the salary cap, it must have been a weird situation for a newcomer?
A: It was a little bit different, although it wasn't too weird for me as I wasn't around for any of those memories. A lot of people were going through some stuff on the field and you didn't really know where to put yourself in those shoes. Through the whole episode, the club was rock solid and first class, if you just came to the footy club, you wouldn't have known anything was going on.
Q: Do you think you're a better team than last year?
A: Definitely on paper with the recruits and with the younger boys who have already played senior footy, that will also improve us and our depth.
Q: Who has impressed of the recruits?
A: All of them are very impressive and you don't get those kind of blokes coming to your club without those kind of wraps for no reason. Aiden Tilley will help us down back and in the air, while Alex Federico (VFL) and Pat Naish (AFL) have played a lot of high-level footy.
Q: Just on the VFL, how do you look back on your time at state level?
A: I had two and bit years at the Northern Blues and got to 21, 22 and figured VFL was as far as I was going to go. Most people would know I probably enjoy a beer more than most and I really like the country footy lifestyle, it suited me better. I'm very glad I did play VFL because I got a taste of what it takes to perform each week, but I'm happy to be doing what I'm doing now.
Q: What do you like about Wangaratta so much?
A: One of the best parts I've found is everyone gets along with everyone off the field. There's no egos, you wouldn't know if some bloke's played 380 games or however many games Daine Porter has played or someone's first year at the club.
PREDICTION: Second
