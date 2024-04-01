Border tennis stars shine contesting annual Albury Easter tournament

A strong contingent of Border tennis players have found success at this year's annual Albury Easter tennis tournament over the long weekend.
Albury's Jade Culph defeated number one seed Charles Kinaadman 6-4, 6-4 to take out the men's open singles, an event he has won at least four times before.
Culph then went on to make it a double by claiming the men's open doubles alongside fellow Border tennis star Mark Shanahan.
The duo defeated Kiran Myutel-Mansur and Christian Parker in the final, 6-1, 7-5.
Albury teenager Phoebe-Godward Smith put forward a gallant effort to finish runner-up in the women's open singles final, falling to Alison Bai of Canberra 6-1, 6-2 in the decider.
It marked the second time Bai has taken out the women's title after first travelling to Albury to contest the tournament back in 2005.
Godward-Smith and fellow young Border up and comer Lara Meagher won the open women's doubles after entering as the number one seeds, while Meagher also took out the open mixed doubles alongside her dad and Border tennis coach Cameron Meagher.
The tournament also catered for junior and senior grades, as well as family events.
Tournament director Dom Mahaffey said 234 players took to the Albury Tennis Association this year, exceeding the 2023 entries by 30.
Players travelled from as far as Canberra, Wollongong and Nowra to compete over the Easter break.
"It's been a great weekend," Mahaffey said.
"This is our family event for the year and it's great to see parents playing with their kids.
"It's a nice and friendly way to finish the season."
