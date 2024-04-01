Collingwood champion headed for the Tallangatta and District league

Collingwood champion Dane Swan will play for Tallangatta in a one-off match later this month.
The 2011 Brownlow medallist will play for the Hoppers in their round three match against Rutherglen at Rowen Park on April 20.
After 258 matches at the top level, including the Magpies' 2010 premiership, the 40-year-old will bring a lot of experience to the Hoppers line-up.
It won't be the first time Swan has played in the region after starring for the Billabong Crows in a 2022 win over Hume league rival CDHBU.
"I love being back playing at the grassroots level," Swan told The Border Mail after that match.
Tallangatta sponsorship co-ordinator Cameron Harding said there was a buzz at the "Bughouse" ahead of Swan's one-off match.
"It's a good advertisement for the club," he said.
"He's still really fit, doing boxing and things like that.
"He played more than 30 games of footy last year so we think he'll be good for us."
Harding said Swan would be part of a sportsman's night at the town hall following the match.
Tickets are still available via the Hoppers' Facebook page.
The Hoppers will be hoping Swan gets through his boxing match on Wednesday, April 3, against premiership teammate Dale Thomas unscathed.
The pair will go head-to-head in the ring ahead of the AFL's Gather Round in Adelaide.
The Hoppers kick off their season on Saturday against Dederang-Mount Beauty at Rowen Park.
It will be Gareth Lawson's first match at the helm after replacing Tim Kennedy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.