THEN AND NOW: Off to sea at 10, a captain at 22, Hovell suited to adventure

Hume and Hovell were each rewarded with a grant of 1200 acres (about 486 hectares) though it is said these were sold to recoup the cost of the expedition. Hovell received a further grant of 1280 acres (518 hectares) for his part in the late 1825 exploration of Western Port for settlement. It was during this expedition that he realised the error in assuming that they were at Western Port during the 1824 expedition. This fact he never made public, nor did Hume acknowledge the termination to be any place other than Western Port.

