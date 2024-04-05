OSBORNE: Netball gains, losses, prospects and Q&A with Sara Schneider

Co-coaches: Sara Schneider and Tamara Edmunds.
Last season: Premiers.
Gains: Emily McPherson, Sophie Edmunds (RFL), Rachael Galvin (returning), Grace Kennedy, Clare Gooden (B-grade).
Losses: Sally Hunter (Corowa-Rutherglen), Gabby O'Connell, Lou Madden (relocated), Cyprus Clay.
Q&A with co-coach Sara Schneider
How has your preseason been?
We've had a really strong preseason, we started back in January and have had great numbers coming to training. We've played some practice matches against RFL (Riverina Football League) and Farrer League teams and recently played the Wagga rep team.
Any players you think we should watch out for this season?
I'd say the whole team. We've got a great pool of talented netball players, so it's going to be really exciting for us to watch these players come together. Hopefully they take turns dominating on the court each week.
What are your expectations for this season?
We'll take each week as it comes being a new team, but we'll be aiming for finals like everyone else. Once you get to finals it's a whole new ball game. I think expectation wise, we just want the girls to get something out of their netball and to develop as players.
Who do you expect to see amongst the top teams?
It's been pretty close between Jindera, Howlong and us over the last few years, and I expect Jindera and Howlong to still be up there this season.
We say: Osborne has reigned supreme in the Hume A-grade competition for two seasons now. But after keeping the same playing group together for the last three years, the Tigers will now take a new-look side on court. While half the premiership side has remained, it will be interesting to see how the team will adjust to new players coming in. The loss of premiership player coach Sally Hunter will be felt, as well as fellow defender Clay, goal shooter Madden and midcourter O'Connell. However, the Tigers shouldn't be underestimated and should still remain highly competitive this season.
Prediction: Third.
