OSBORNE: Netball gains, losses, prospects and Q&A with Sara Schneider

We say: Osborne has reigned supreme in the Hume A-grade competition for two seasons now. But after keeping the same playing group together for the last three years, the Tigers will now take a new-look side on court. While half the premiership side has remained, it will be interesting to see how the team will adjust to new players coming in. The loss of premiership player coach Sally Hunter will be felt, as well as fellow defender Clay, goal shooter Madden and midcourter O'Connell. However, the Tigers shouldn't be underestimated and should still remain highly competitive this season.

