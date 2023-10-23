The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Tamara Edmunds and Sara Schneider to coach Osborne for 2024 season

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated October 23 2023 - 4:14pm, first published 4:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Osborne has appointed a sister-duo to the helm of its A-grade side for the 2024 Hume League season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.