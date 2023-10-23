Osborne has appointed a sister-duo to the helm of its A-grade side for the 2024 Hume League season.
Tamara Edmunds and Sara Schneider will team up as co-coaches after taking the reins from back-to-back premiership coach Sally Hunter, who announced her plans to step aside following the Tigers' triumph against the Spiders on grand final day.
Edmunds has previously coached the club's senior netballers, while Schneider was crowned best on court in the Tigers' drought-breaking premiership last year.
It's set to be a family affair, with Edmunds' daughters Isabel and Sophie also joining the club next season.
With a total of nine children between them, the sisters will have plenty of supporters.
"We're quite busy in terms of our normal day to day lives, so we thought if we're going to do this, let's do it together and make it work," Schneider said.
"We just live and breathe netball, it's our sport and we love everything about it.
"It's going to be great doing it together and it's exciting to have my nieces joining."
Schneider, a defender, and Edmunds, a midcourter, started their netball careers playing together and have been working alongside each other as co-coaches in Wagga's A-grade netball competition.
Hunter, who was crowned the league's best and fairest player in 2022, led the club to two consecutive flags during her three-year tenure.
"Sally's done such an amazing job with that playing group and it's a credit to her," Schneider said.
"Her hard work has certainly paid off and hopefully we can continue for a third consecutive premiership."
With the club represented in numerous netball grand finals across the grades over the last two seasons, the newly appointed coaches are looking forward to working with the young talent the club has to offer.
"It's really exciting for Tamara and I to start off a fresh year and to try and keep the girls really motivated and give them something different," Schneider said.
"It's such a great club, so you can see why people are drawn to it."
Schneider announced her retirement following the club's 2022 premiership, but after having a season off playing for the Tigers, admits there's an itch to get back out there.
"I thought I'd go out on a high, but I'm still deciding if I'll have a comeback next year," she said.
"What Osborne as a club and a community brings, I just missed it."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.