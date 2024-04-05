'It's a huge brewing problem and we have to act', says Butterfly Foundation chief

There are an estimated 4500 people with an eating disorder on the Border and if they all reached out for help it would "crash the system", the Butterfly Foundation's chief executive has warned.
The economic and social cost to the local community of that figure is a staggering $270 million, revealed Jim Hungerford, the head of the national charity for eating disorders, during a visit to Albury on Thursday, April 4.
Mr Hungerford and the foundation's head of communication and engagement Melissa Wilton were guests of Business Women Albury-Wodonga and Albury MP Justin Clancy at an event to discuss the impact of body image on professional life and parenting.
The 2.5-hour presentation, which included a Q&A panel of local women with lived experience, expertise in trauma support, counselling and advocacy, aimed to promote positive body image, and healthy relationships with eating and exercise at home and work.
Speaking to The Border Mail ahead of the event, Mr Hungerford said eating disorders were "incredibly prevalent" in all communities and there was a desperate need for improvements and funding for appropriate treatment services across the country.
"The number of people with an eating disorder is going up every year - even more worryingly, we know that less than one third of people reach out for help."
He said Mr Clancy had sought the foundation's advice to support local families and individuals struggling with a lack of access to co-ordinated supports.
And he added his voice to the MP's call for the appointment of a local co-ordinator "as a good first step" to oversee and help streamline access to services for individuals and their carers grappling with an eating disorder.
Mr Hungerford said it was both "terrifying" and "heartbreaking" that there were children as young as nine-years-old being diagnosed with an eating disorder.
"We are shocked that the typical age of onset in young women has moved (from 20 to 24 years) to 15 to 19 years of age," he said.
"It's why we have to be so much better at prevention."
Mr Hungerford has seen and heard firsthand how difficult it can be for families and individuals to navigate the health system to find help.
"A lot of GPs still don't understand the facts of an eating disorder or even if a person presents to hospital ..." he began.
"We (often) still have to convince the medical fraternity.
"It's beyond tragic to see people in tears with despair and frustration at the system.
"It's not just here; we've heard from so many parents how they've been told their child is not ill enough to get help ... they have to wait until they are so desperately sick."
Advocacy and education are among the key roles of the Butterfly Foundation, tackling the fundamental need to recognise early warning signs and act quickly to save lives.
Addressing body image and body dissatisfaction issues is vital, given half of Australians say they are dissatisfied with their bodies, he pointed out.
And, given body image is the biggest 'modifiable' risk for developing an eating disorder, it's a topic that needs to be given a greater voice - something recognised by the Border's business women.
"It's our whole society; the focus on diet culture and weight loss products - coupled with the influence of social media - just adds more pressure to us and to our kids," Mr Hungerford said.
"It's a huge brewing problem and we have to act!"
