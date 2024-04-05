The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'It's a huge brewing problem and we have to act', says Butterfly Foundation chief

JO
By Jodie O'Sullivan
April 6 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'We still have to convince the medial fraternity," said Butterfly Foundation CEO Jim Hungerford during a visit to the Border on April 4. Picture by Mark Jesser
'We still have to convince the medial fraternity," said Butterfly Foundation CEO Jim Hungerford during a visit to the Border on April 4. Picture by Mark Jesser

There are an estimated 4500 people with an eating disorder on the Border and if they all reached out for help it would "crash the system", the Butterfly Foundation's chief executive has warned.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JO

Jodie O'Sullivan

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.