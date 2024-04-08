HOWLONG: Netball gains, losses, prospects and Q&A with Emma Pargeter

Coach: Emma Pargeter.
Last season: Second (Third after home and away season).
Gains: Marney Gorman (returning), Jaz Fischer (B-grade).
Losses: Sam Way, Jess Lane (year off), Chloe Senior.
Q&A with coach Emma Pargeter
How has your preseason been?
Preseason has been good. We've been playing in the Thursday night competition and have been able to play against some O and M teams. That's been a really good way to get some match fitness and to gel early as a team. We've got a really hard start to the season, so we have to be ready to go round one.
Any players you think we should watch out for this season?
Lilly Smith. Last year was her first full year in the Hume League, and by finals I thought she was pretty much unstoppable. This year she definitely has the potential to take it to another level and she's always keen to learn and add new areas to her game. I think she'll have a big year.
What are your expectations for this season?
After the girls got a taste for the grand final last season, we're pretty keen to give ourselves every opportunity for another successful year. We're big on putting the work in during the season and hopefully that gives us every chance to make finals again, and then see how far we can go.
Who do you expect to see amongst the top teams?
Osborne and Jindera. Jindera have done some nice recruiting in the off-season, so I think they will be keen to make up for last year.
We say: The Spiders have been building for several seasons now, taking it a step further each time. After making the grand final last year, they will no doubt come out of the blocks determined to break the club's A-grade premiership drought. Despite some departures in the off-season, Howlong should still carry momentum into its 2024 campaign. Pargeter enters her sixth season at the helm.
Prediction: Second.
