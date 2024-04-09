Prosecution says jail only option for distracted phone user who killed rider

A distracted driver who killed a cyclist could be sentenced as early as Wednesday, with the prosecution calling for a jail term.
Abby Sturgess crashed her Hyundai Tucson into Tony Reeckman, 59, as he cycled on the Rutherglen-Springhurst Road about 8.11am on January 27, 2023.
The 23-year-old had been using social media apps on her phone in the moments before the Lilliput crash, with no evidence of emergency braking or steering.
She had sent three messages on Snapchat at 8.07am, received a message a minute later, sent another Snapchat message at 8.09am, and then Instagram was recorded as being on her screen.
Instagram was on her phone screen about 8.12am, at which point Sturgess called 000.
She performed CPR on Mr Reeckman, but he died at the scene.
Every seat in the Wodonga County Court was filled by those tied to both the offender and victim on Tuesday, April 9.
Sturgess, who has previously pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death, fiddled with a small silver crucifix as the defence and prosecution made submissions.
Prosecutor Ben Kerlin said a jail term was the only appropriate outcome in the matter.
He said the 23-year-old's offending was aggravated as it involved a course of conduct.
The court heard Sturgess, who is now a registered nurse, had flashbacks to the incident, including to her performing CPR.
"It is genuine remorse for driving in those circumstances," defence lawyer Jo Swiney said, noting that others who had previously driven in a car with Sturgess were surprised she had committed the offence.
The court heard Sturgess had PTSD following the crash, and suggestions on social and mainstream media that she hadn't been remorseful had left her distraught.
A large number of references were tendered on her behalf.
Questions were raised over how any mental issues suffered by Sturgess could affect the eventual sentence handed down.
"This really is an aberration," Ms Swiney said.
She called for a community corrections order to be part of the sentence.
The late man's brother and sister, Peter and Barbara Reeckman, and his partner Deb Enshaw, again returned to court.
Victim impact statements detailing the immense grief and sadness felt by those closest to the late Norong man had been aired in court in February.
"He was a huge part of my life, which now just feels dull, empty and sad," Ms Enshaw said.
Sturgess had her licence suspended after the crash before successfully applying to have it returned.
Further submissions will be made in court on Wednesday morning.
Judge Rozen said he hoped to be able to sentence Sturgess on Wednesday afternoon.
