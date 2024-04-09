The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Prosecution says jail only option for distracted phone user who killed rider

Updated April 9 2024 - 5:26pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Abby Sturgess near Wodonga court on Tuesday, April 9, ahead of a possible sentence being handed down on Wednesday following a fatal crash.
Abby Sturgess near Wodonga court on Tuesday, April 9, ahead of a possible sentence being handed down on Wednesday following a fatal crash.

A distracted driver who killed a cyclist could be sentenced as early as Wednesday, with the prosecution calling for a jail term.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.