Cross-border construction site blitz zones in on falls from height

A work safety blitz focused on reducing construction site hazards will commence on the Border next week.
SafeWork NSW and Worksafe Victoria will join forces for a cross-border compliance program from Monday, April 15 and Friday, April 19, with a focus on reducing the risk of falls and psychosocial hazards.
Safework NSW regional director construction compliance Laurence Richey said the annual checks had been conducted since 1998 and produced some positive outcomes.
He revealed more than 65 per cent of NSW construction sites are seen to be compliant, but there's plenty of room for improvement.
"Albury is no better or worse than anywhere else in the state," he said.
"In the past 12 months, we've visited 1315 sites across NSW and issued 2868 notices and more than $1 million in fines.
"In the Riverina-Murray region, our inspectors have visited 133 sites, issued 305 notices and more than $162,000 in fines.
"In the five years to 2022, we've had 17 people die on job sites, making it the number one cause of traumatic fatalities in NSW."
Mr Richey said most workers killed on job sites were young men incorrectly using harnesses.
"We're taking a zero tolerance approach to working at height," he said.
Albury-based builder Dean McGuire, of DT Building Contractors, welcomed regular safety blitzes.
"I look forward to the change. I'm certainly in favour of the education rather than the infringement," he said.
"The inspectors have been really good assisting us with keeping up the speed.
"I've been in the industry for 45 years and I don't know at all. Every day you learn something, it's a good day.
"I like to set an example for the young guys that work for me."
Psychosocial aspects, such as stamping out sexual harassment, exposure to traumatic events and harmful behaviour such as bullying, are also a key responsibility for employers.
"The Australian Human Rights Commission has reported one in three Australians have been sexually harassed at work in the five years up to 2022 and it occurs across all industries," Mr Richey said.
"From 2018-19 to 2022-23, psychological claims were up 30 per cent, while physical claims were only up 11 per cent. Psychologically unhealthy workplaces cost NSW $2.8 billion annually.
"More than 38,400 workers needed time off from 2018-19 to 2022-23 because of psychological injuries."
Mr Richey said SafeWork NSW had also been working on increasing the number of women in construction.
"At the moment women, only make up about 12 per cent of jobs in construction, but only three per cent of those are on the tools," he said.
"We're trying to encourage participation rates with the shortage of construction workers."
The construction industry accounted for almost a third of all Victorian workers injured in falls from height, with 489 of the 1534 injury claims accepted by WorkSafe since January 2023.
In that time, WorkSafe director of construction and earth resources Matt Wielgosz revealed the authority accepted 2610 claims from workers seriously injured in the construction industry, including 54 in the Ovens and Murray area.
"Construction workers go to work each day thinking 'I won't fall, I know what I'm doing', but the fact is construction workers are falling and dying or suffering serious injuries right here in Victoria," he said.
"We'll be reminding employers of their obligations to do everything possible to reduce the risk of falls - such as working on the ground where possible, or using safety protection such as complete scaffolding, guard railing and void covers."
WorkSafe Victoria and SafeWork NSW hosted a trade breakfast at Dahlsens Albury-Wodonga on Friday, April 12 to discuss construction hazards and help to ensure worksites are ready to be inspected.
Workplace incidents should be reported to WorkSafe Victoria on 13 23 60, SafeWork NSW on 13 10 50, or via the NSW Speak Up Saves Lives app.
