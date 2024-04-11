Room to zone out: Donation to support sensory space for Mercy Connect home

It can be the buzzing of the fridge or even the lighting ...
The things we take for granted in ordinary, everyday life can be triggering for people living with autism.
"The usual in-home noises and smells can be over-stimulating," explains Mercy Connect's acting chief executive Caroline Cummins.
A dedicated space to take some time out and to regulate emotions - particularly in a communal living environment - can really improve qualify of life, according to Ms Cummins.
Now, thanks to a "generous donation" from the Rotary Club of Albury North, Mercy Connect will furnish a new sensory room for one of its Supported Independent Living (SIL) homes in Lavington.
The sensory room will serve as a dedicated space tailored to meet the diverse sensory requirements of three men living with autism, according to Ms Cummins.
"The existing home has had a range of renovations; as part of that we will be creating a sensory room (in consultation with an occupational therapist)," she says.
"It gives these men, who have sensory differences, the ability to develop their skills and tolerances to certain sensations as well as the space to enhance their self-regulation."
Additionally, part of the funding has also been utilised to purchase kitchen equipment to bolster the existing cooking programs available for participants to help improve their daily living skills.
Mercy Connect executive leader operations Felicity Lawes says the organisation is "extremely grateful for the continued kind and generous support from the Rotary Club of Albury North".
"We look forward to using the new specialised equipment to meet the diverse needs of our participants".
Mercy Connect - which supports people in need to live fulfilled lives - provides a range of services support adults, children and older people with a disability to live independently and get actively involved in their community.
In early 2023, the community of Henty celebrated the official opening of its Avondale Place respite facility, with the local board appointing Mercy Connect to oversee operations on the site.
The same year, Mercy Connect also celebrated the opening of Basil House - a highly anticipated project to offer safe and secure interim housing for people with disabilities who need support getting back on their feet or finding a house of their own.
