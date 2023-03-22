The Border Mail
Henty community celebrates official opening of Avondale Place respite facility

By Jodie O'Sullivan
March 23 2023 - 3:30am
Mercy Connect chief executive Trent Dean, Henty Respite Board chair Ben Hooper, Alison and Peter Campbell with Albury MP Justin Clancy at the opening of Henty's new respite facility yesterday. Picture supplied

A couple's dream that became a vision and then a reality was celebrated with the official opening of Avondale Place respite facility at Henty on Wednesday.

