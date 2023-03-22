A couple's dream that became a vision and then a reality was celebrated with the official opening of Avondale Place respite facility at Henty on Wednesday.
A groundswell of community support and fundraising to match a $1.5 million donation from Peter and Alison Campbell has brought to life a two-year project that will deliver purpose-built respite care and four independent living units to support families and carers of people with a disability in the region.
Speaking ahead of the ribbon cutting ceremony on March 22, Henty Respite Trust board member Mary Liston said it was a "bit unreal" to be standing in front of the finished product.
But she added that the "bricks and mortar" was not the final stage of realising this vision splendid.
"It's a wonderful milestone and we are excited and optimistic that Avondale Place will be well utilised," Ms Liston said.
"The support for this project has been nothing short of extraordinary.
"Now we need to address the ongoing ethical issue of delivering this model of care and remain focused on ensuring affordable and equitable access continues to be part of our strategic plan."
Chief executive Trent Dean said nine staff from the local area had been employed by Mercy Connect and were in the final throes of training as disability support workers to ensure quality round-the-clock care was in place to support residents.
An intake process for prospective residents will ensure those needing care are appropriately placed together.
"To have a facility like this available in a regional area (when many providers are pulling out of smaller towns) reduces the need for people in the Albury, Greater Hume and Lockhart shires having to travel vast distances to access this type of vital respite support," Mr Dean said.
Henty Respite Trust chair Ben Hooper said the board had been overwhelmed by the level of community support for the project.
He said it highlighted the need for respite services and "that the community has seen the value of getting behind a facility such as this".
"It is thanks to this community investment that a bare block has been transformed into what's in front of us today despite all the challenges we had to overcome," Mr Hooper said.
"But this is not the end - it's just the beginning.
"Moving forward our focus will be on working together to help make Avondale Place accessible for all in need, regardless of their level of NDIS funding and understanding that this will be our next challenge in ensuring that we realise our vision."
