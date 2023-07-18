The Border Mail
Mercy Connect opens Basil House: a haven for people with disabilities

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
July 18 2023 - 3:00pm
Thurgoona. Basil House officially opens. Pictured is Daniel Quinn with Mercy Connect's CEO Trent Dean. Pictures by Mark Jesser
A new transition house for the Border's most vulnerable has officially opened, marking the beginning of a new chapter focused on resilience and care.

