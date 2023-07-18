A new transition house for the Border's most vulnerable has officially opened, marking the beginning of a new chapter focused on resilience and care.
Basil House, the highly anticipated Mercy Connect project, offers safe and secure interim housing for people with disabilities who need support getting back on their feet or finding a house of their own.
Mercy Connect chief executive Trent Dean emphasised the importance of this facility in providing support for people at risk of homelessness.
"Right now there are one in five Australians who are living with a disability and these people are at much greater risk of living in unaffordable housing, where the cost of keeping a roof over their head can only be met by reducing some of the essential things in life such as food and medication," he said.
"Let's never forget that access to safe and affordable housing remains a fundamental human right."
Designed to cater to people of all ages with high or complex needs, Basil House will serve as a haven for planned assessment periods of up to six months, as well as emergency accommodation situations.
Mr Dean describes transitional housing as a positive step beyond emergency crisis shelters, which focuses developing social skills and reintegrating residents into the community.
"This sort of housing in addition to the more broader housing that's needed in the community is a growing need in our community," he said.
"These are people who are living on disability support pensions, these are often people with non-guaranteed funding, so it's important that we have affordable, safe and secure housing that's also accessible.
"Basil House will provide a safe and supportive environment where residents can overcome trauma, begin to address the issues that led to perhaps homelessness or distress, and rebuild their support networks."
Albury MP Justin Clancy acknowledges the importance of the housing but said "more work needs to be done".
"We know in these times housing is critical, and it's our vulnerable people that are often in the most challenging position," he said.
"So having a space where they can come and have this security of housing is crucial.
"Also, as you can see through the design, it's a place which fosters healing and it gives these people the opportunity to start that healing pathway.
"So going from the turmoil of not being able to have housing to going somewhere you have a foot in the door and your on that positive pathway, is such an important thing."
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
