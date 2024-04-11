Swans set to unfurl flag ahead of grand final replay against the Hawks

Chiltern will be out to extend its recent dominance over Kiewa-Sandy Creek when the pair clash in a grand final replay at Chiltern on Saturday.
In a huge occasion for the club, the Swans are set to unfurl their premiership flag in front of an expected bumper crowd to coincide with a function for past players and officials.
The Swans boast a recent 5-1 head to head record against the Hawks and have stolen their crown as the competition's new powerhouse after claiming the past two flags.
Premiership coach Brad Hibberson who led the Swans to the holy grail last season is looking forward to the next chapter of what has become the biggest rivalry in the Tallangatta league.
"I think if you do your homework, nearly every match for the last five years between the two sides has been a tight one," Hibberson said.
"No doubt it will be another tight encounter on the weekend.
"I think the younger players in our side seem to have a different attitude when it comes to playing Kiewa compared to the lesser lights of the competition.
"They seem a lot more switched on against the Hawks and can get a bit complacent against the sides lower on the ladder.
"I always try to drum it into them that you can't afford to take any opposition lightly which they are slowly learning."
The Swans enjoyed another productive off-season on the recruiting front with Luke Daly, Dion Gleeson, Jeremy Luff, Kurtis Corrin, Dean Heta and Ronnie Boulton all joining the reigning premier.
Hibberson expected to have at least half-a-dozen new faces in the side which defeated the Hawks by three points in last year's epic decider.
"Daly, Gleeson, Luff, Heta and Harry O'Neill who is a club junior are all expected to play on Saturday and didn't play in the grand final," he said.
"Ronnie Boulton was unavailable last week and is in the mix to play this week.
"I think we have got a similar list to last year in regards to talent and expect to be around the mark again this year.
"Obviously getting different players into the group gives you a different look and a different style.
"Internally we feel we have covered our losses with big Scotty Meyer and Ashton Brookes our two biggest departures."
Hibberson and several teammates were forced to miss the unfurling of the flag last year after his brother, Bodie, was married on the same day as the Swans' opening round clash.
"I won't lie it was disappointing to miss out on the unfurling of the flag last year so I'm looking forward to Saturday."
The Hawks have also enjoyed a productive off-season and are set to boast a superior list to last season.
Former Wodonga Raider Alex Daly was their biggest signing while the return of Jason Bartel alongside the arrival of Lachie Brodie, Tim Hallinan and Nathan Still will add further depth.
"I certainly think the Hawks have a stronger list than last season," Hibberson said.
"From what I'm hearing they are super fit and have had incredible numbers at training.
"Obviously it's only early days but getting Zac Fulford as coach was another coup by the club and with his extensive coaching experience are going to take a power of beating.
"A different coach brings a different outlook for the players and I guess you just have to wait and see how it all unfolds.
"So you don't know what Zac is going to bring but he has attracted plenty of numbers if they had more than 20 players missing out in the reserves last weekend."
Star defender Fin Lappin will miss another week with his suspension that he incurred during last year's preliminary final against Yackandandah.
