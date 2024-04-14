The Border Mail
YOUR SAY: Even parked properly, e-scooters can limit footpath access

By Letters to the Editor
April 14 2024 - 10:00am
Parked e-scooters have become a common sight in Albury. Picture supplied
Lined-up scooters still in the way

The photo (above) shows that not all the purple scooters are discarded haphazardly all over town, which makes Albury look like something that the cat dragged in and I know that a lot of Alburians refer to the scooters as the Purple Scourge!

