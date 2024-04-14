YOUR SAY: Even parked properly, e-scooters can limit footpath access

The photo (above) shows that not all the purple scooters are discarded haphazardly all over town, which makes Albury look like something that the cat dragged in and I know that a lot of Alburians refer to the scooters as the Purple Scourge!
However, being lined-up neatly on this footpath makes it difficult for pedestrians and in particular non-ambulatory pedestrians to move around!
Obviously there are problems with the trial and we look forward to hearing from council as to how they are going to deal with the issue.
If the proposed apartment complex by the Commercial Club is to happen, I implore our council members to insist on an appropriate facade. If the new building faces Dean Street, then the architecture needs to align with the character of our main street - which is the envy of many rural communities.
Dean Street is gifted with buildings from our rich history and while such architecture is unlikely to be replicated, any modern design should reflect the unique character of the town and street.
It would be entirely appropriate for our civic leaders to make this point to the architects before drafting begins. And reject unworthy designs.
We must avoid buildings such as the Target building - the corner of Kiewa and Smollett is deplorable. The concrete boxes that make up the corner of Dean and Macauley streets lack vision and show a complete lack of respect for the character of Dean Street.
Finally, do we need another five-storey building on our main street?
If I wanted to live among such buildings, I would go and live in Melbourne or Sydney.
The chilling tone of the article on the proposed development plans of the Commercial Club Albury should throw a spotlight on the potential fallout to local businesses and individuals before Albury Council gives them the go-ahead.
The chairman's statement that "You'd have to be hiding under a rock to not know that the state and federal governments ... have got knives in the back of clubs and pubs with gaming revenue" assumes the outraged tone of a social justice warrior, but has a sobering corollary in the real hidden stories of exploitation and ruin that have been sponsored by clubs across the country such as the Commercial Club Albury and other "service clubs" by the vehicle of opportunistic gaming machines.
It's not the gaming that's the problem but the robbery of local vulnerable people who are unable to tell their stories because they are traumatised by financial ruin or in a local pauper's grave courtesy of their loyalty to a local club that has fed, watered and fleeced them.
The names of those fallen don't appear on any honour boards, it's likely that the club directors have never met them, but those providing welfare, emergency accommodation or cheap funerals certainly have.
There are very few who object to "a flutter" or a bit of fun in the hope of bells, flashing lights and a win. This is not a fair contest and the stakes are too high and for too long the real cost has been hidden but those days are over.
It must be possible to provide necessary facilities for companionship, hospitality and friendship in our community without exposing unsuspecting, often vulnerable individuals to the disaster of financial ruin at the hands of big business, big PR and withered community conscience.
The shame is that we have cared too little and too late and granted financial interests with convenient connections and byzantine motives open slather to run unchecked to the development of our urban and regional cities.
Before our council gives the green light to the Commercial Club development it is incumbent on the lot of us, in addition to our state and federal representatives to turn down the blinding flashing lights, deafening bells and self-interest of powerful organisations to unpack what this proposal will mean for the wellbeing of our whole community.
The looming disaster of what the increasingly bankrupt Victorian government deems the provision of adequate health services in that state should make its citizens extremely nervous. But it should also make the citizens of NSW that reside in the Border area, equally nervous.
The prospect of a two-state solution to the provision of a modern hospital to meet the growing needs of the region, has become even more remote as Victoria openly abrogates responsibility and claims bankruptcy.
The question now is - will NSW be acquiescent in handing control of Border health to what is now the political 'basket case' that is Victoria? It's time that state member of Parliament for Albury Justin Clancy was seen to be vigilant and active in this struggle, strongly supported by the federal member for Farrer, the honourable Sussan Ley.
This should not be left to the mayors of both cities to fight for this vital service, this is a problem that should be seen and acted upon at the highest level of government.
Health service provision in the Border region has now reached a crisis point.
I cannot believe that the NSW government would willingly allow NSW health services to be administered by another state and an ill-administered one at that. That it would walk away from what the citizens on both sides of the border deem a vital necessity - the provision of a modern hospital and health service, that will meet their health needs into the future. I can remember when the government of NSW used to do 'health' pretty well, it's not time to drop the ball.
In his recent call for nuclear power stations, John Walker is right that Australia must work to recycle the waste from solar and wind farms and batteries. However, I find different lifetimes for the energy systems. He quotes over 50 years for nuclear power stations whereas the International Atomic Energy Agency indicates "Most nuclear power plants have operating lifetimes of between 20 and 40 years". Solar and wind farms typically last 20 to 30 years with current US solar farms expected to last 30 to 35 (US Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy).
Waste from nuclear processes has to be safely managed for centuries but there is no waste from renewable energy processes. Current decommissioning of expired UK nuclear plants is expected to take "over a hundred years" according to the UK National Audit Office - costs are estimated at 6 to 10 billion pounds per reactor. Decommissioning of renewables is simple, quick and cheap.
It would seem that renewables are simpler, safer, cheaper, quicker, use no water, have no process waste, are compatible with agriculture and are easier to decommission than nuclear. We must look at the whole picture.
