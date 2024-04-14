YOUR SAY: Even parked properly, e-scooters can limit footpath access

The chairman's statement that "You'd have to be hiding under a rock to not know that the state and federal governments ... have got knives in the back of clubs and pubs with gaming revenue" assumes the outraged tone of a social justice warrior, but has a sobering corollary in the real hidden stories of exploitation and ruin that have been sponsored by clubs across the country such as the Commercial Club Albury and other "service clubs" by the vehicle of opportunistic gaming machines.

