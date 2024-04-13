Reigning premiers still have the edge as grand finalists meet once again

The reigning premiers have proven they still have the edge after outrunning Howlong in the Hume League A-grade grand final rematch on Saturday.
The Tigers continued their momentum into the season opener to down the Spiders 56-49 at Osborne, in what was the side's first game under new co-coaches Tamara Edmunds and Sara Schneider following former leader Sally Hunter's switch to Ovens and Murray League club Corowa-Rutherglen.
The visitors were able to find a surge to narrow the margin in the second half, but the efforts of the Tigers' attacking end were too strong.
Sisters Georgia and Abbey O'Connell are among the premiership players who have returned this season, while the side has lost Gabby O'Connell, Lou Madden and Cyprus Clay.
Abbey Lieschke was strong in defence for Howlong, while last season's league medallist Kirby McDonald showed plenty of versatility to shift from goal keeper to centre throughout the course of the game.
In other round one Hume League matches, Henty has turned its luck around after a winless 2023 to take down a new-look Murray Magpies side 63-27.
It marked former Albury Tigers' defender Brigetta Singe's first game at the helm alongside co-coach Kelsey Skeers after making the switch to the Hume League from the Ovens and Murray competition this season.
Lockhart has also started its campaign off well after defeating Billabong Crows 46-28, Brock-Burrum was too good for CDHBU 52-22, Rand-Walbundrie-Walla outclassed Culcairn 56-17 and Jindera toppled Holbrook 42-31.
