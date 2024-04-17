National championship debut a thrill for Border pipe and drum band

A Border pipe band has ticked off a major milestone with a top-10 performance at its first national competition.
Albury Wodonga Pipes and Drums made its Australian Pipe Band Championships debut at Maryborough on Saturday, April 13, and took plenty from the experience.
The band was represented by 10 pipers, five snare drummers, a tenor and a bass and competed in two sections. One for a selection of marches and another second for a medley of tunes.
Albury Wodonga Pipes and Drums placed ninth out of 13 bands in its grade and was among 26 competing across six sections.
The band was headed by pipe major Angus Beath and drum sergeant Erin Allenby-Smith.
Drummer Bethany Carey said the highlight of the day was a massed performance that saw all bands at the event play at the same time to round out the competition.
"It was a big deal, because we've never done it before," Ms Carey said.
"This is the first time we've been back competing after COVID. We're just getting back into it and getting the band back up to scratch.
"It was such a good experience seeing so many other bands just like us. They're all doing things a little bit differently, so seeing what they were wearing, what they were playing and the different dynamics between the bands was really fantastic.
"We were the only band from here (the Border and North East) competing. There were bands from Tasmania, Queensland, Western Australia, South Australia, NSW, Victoria and a band from Singapore was there as well."
Ms Carey said the band was nearing the end of a bumper season, that started at Beechworth's Celtic festival in November 2023 and also included performances at Wodonga Carols by Candlelight, Corowa's Federation festival and St Patrick's Day, on top of state and national championship commitments.
The focus has now shifted to Anzac Day where it will feature in both Albury and Wodonga's marches and later perform at Albury's SS and A and Commercial clubs.
"We're all volunteers in the band. No one is paid to do it, we all just love it," Ms Carey said.
"We've got 25 to 30 members and we're trying to get lots of exposure."
Ms Carey said Albury Wodonga Pipes and Drums always welcomed new members of all experiences levels.
"We know in the community there are people who can play pipes and drums out there," she said.
The group runs weekly sessions at 6pm on Thursdays for learners at Wodonga Showground.
For further information, visit Albury Wodonga Pipes and Drums on Facebook or awpd.net.
