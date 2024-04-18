'Lame excuse': Victorian government slammed over hospital documents delay

The Victorian government has been slammed for inefficiency after a minister declined to say when documents related to Albury Wodonga Health plans would be provided to the state parliament.
A Legislative Council motion of March 6, 2024, ordered the Labor government provide an array of material about health issues, in particular official papers related to planning for the Albury and Wodonga hospitals.
Attorney-General and North East MP Jaclyn Symes has now officially responded with a letter to the clerk of the Legislative Council tabled in the Upper House on Thursday April 18.
"I am advised the Legislative Council's date for production of the documents does not allow sufficient time for the government to respond to the council's resolution," Ms Symes stated.
"The government is in the process of preparing a response to the order and will endeavour to provide a final response to the order as soon as possible."
Fellow Northern Victoria MP Wendy Lovell, of the Liberal Party, who drove the motion, was unimpressed.
"The deadline for these documents expired on 27th of March, now almost three weeks later we get the lame excuse that they need even more time," Ms Lovell said.
"This was the directive of the parliament - the call for these papers was unopposed."
Ms Lovell contrasted the delay with the NSW Labor government which has acceded to orders from Greens MLC Amanda Cohn for Twin Cities hospital documents.
"A similar request of the NSW government was delivered in two weeks," Ms Lovell said.
"The ongoing delays add to the community's concerns that this decision was politically motivated, rather than driven by the current and future health needs."
Member for Benambra Bill Tilley suspects the documents may not tell the whole story when eventually produced.
"The Border needs to understand how the decision to build at the Albury campus will make their lives better, their healthcare better," Mr Tilley said.
"This government loves to talk about transparency and yet I fear we are only going to get half a story when they finally deliver these papers.
"I fear the truth is either a failing of the minister to interrogate the advice she was being given by her department or worse still, her complicity in a decision based in politics and budget constraints rather than what's best for us."
The Border Mail sought an answer from the government about whether the documents would be provided to parliament in May, June, July or August.
No response was received other than a suggestion they will be produced in due course.
