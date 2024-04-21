The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Big picture thinking needed to keep jobs flowing, mayor says

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated April 21 2024 - 4:35pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Wodonga jobs expo held at The Cube. The city's mayor Ron Mildren says having an economic development plan will ensure the city can ride out labour market changes.
A Wodonga jobs expo held at The Cube. The city's mayor Ron Mildren says having an economic development plan will ensure the city can ride out labour market changes.

WODONGA'S mayor says the city needs an economic development plan so it can readily cover job losses, such as those looming at Seeley International and Symbion.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.