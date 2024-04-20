Undefeated Roos are reaping the rewards of side's successful reset

Corowa-Rutherglen remains undefeated four rounds into its return to the Ovens and Murray League's A-grade netball competition.
The Roos outclassed the Bulldogs 29-48 at Wodonga on Saturday after leading at every break.
Roos' defender Sally Hunter admitted they couldn't have asked for a better start to the club's reset with a newly formed side this season.
"There wasn't a lot of pressure on us, we were just here to get the club up and running and have a good time, and to also be getting wins has been really good," Hunter said.
"But that comes from having really great players in our A-grade side.
"Soph (Hanrahan) has done such a good job to pull in a really quality side."
Lisa French shot 32 goals for the Roos, while Indianna Frauenfelder made up the remaining total with 16.
Kristy Whitehead led the way in goals for the Bulldogs with 12, with Cassi Mathey (8) and Cara Woodman (9) also pitching in.
The Roos' defensive partnership of Sophie Hanrahan and Sally Hunter continues to blossom, in what is dual Osborne premiership coach Hunter's first season in the Ovens and Murray League.
"It's been really exciting and good fun," Hunter said.
"Everyone's been asking me to compare it to the Hume League, and I describe it as like everyone is as skilled and as fast as our hardest game in the Hume League.
"For a couple of years, there's been a few teams up there (in the Hume League), and this year we should see a more even comp, but that's what it's like being in the O and M.
"It's your hardest game every week."
Ellie Ainsworth worked tirelessly in the midcourt for Wodonga, while centre Tori Sampson made her second appearance in Corowa-Rutherglen's A-grade side after debuting against Wangaratta Rovers in round two.
"She's doing really well," Hunter said.
In other Ovens and Murray A-grade netball matches, Wangaratta also remains undefeated after pipping Yarrawonga 37-44 at J.C Lowe Oval.
Amanda Umanski shot 38 goals, while former Pigeon and new Magpies' recruit Abbey Jones met her former club for the first time.
Wodonga Raiders is also yet to drop a game after surviving a scare from North Albury at Bunton Park, 45-48.
Lilly Kelly shot 35 goals for the Hoppers, while Taylor Donelan led the way with 27 for the victors.
Wangaratta Rovers broke its drought for its first win of the season, toppling Albury Tigers 52-43, in what was a 33 goal display from Sami Kreltszheim.
Myrtleford proved too strong for Lavington, 33-59, in what was game 200 for Panthers' defender Tayla Furborough.
