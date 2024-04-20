The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Bulldogs excited by versatility this season as they topple Spiders

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated April 20 2024 - 6:29pm, first published 5:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chelsea Harper was among the best for the Bulldogs in their clash against the Spiders at Howlong on Saturday. File photo by James Wiltshire
Chelsea Harper was among the best for the Bulldogs in their clash against the Spiders at Howlong on Saturday. File photo by James Wiltshire

Jindera has taken out one of the clashes of the round after downing the Spiders in a close contest at Howlong on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.