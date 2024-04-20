Bulldogs excited by versatility this season as they topple Spiders

Jindera has taken out one of the clashes of the round after downing the Spiders in a close contest at Howlong on Saturday.
The Bulldogs were able to hold on by five goals, 45-40, in the second round encounter against last season's grand finalists.
Former Ovens and Murray netballer Maggie Thompson was among the best for the Bulldogs in her second game for the club, while fellow O and M export Chelsea Harper was also strong defensively.
"They were just as effective coming down the court as they were in defence," co-coach Tayla Lloyd said.
"We're fortunate this year that we have three goalers who rotate and combine well, and all three shooters stood up and performed well against tough opponents.
"We're lucky to have a mix of mature heads to combine with our young girls.
"Our versatility this year is something we're excited about."
However, after battling injuries last season, the Bulldogs once again find one of their own on the sidelines.
"We hoped we'd get through the season unscathed this year, but unfortunately we will be missing Sarah Krause for a few weeks with a fractured wrist after round one," Lloyd said.
Having been tipped as flag contenders this season, the Bulldogs are now two from two after the opening rounds.
"We have a lot to work on and will continue to focus on things week by week," Lloyd said.
It marks Lloyd's first season coaching alongside sister Tegan Vogel, who remains a playing coach this season.
"Having one on the sidelines and one on the court is working well for us to have different perspectives," Lloyd said.
"However, our team is to be credited for making coaching enjoyable."
In other matches, Billabong Crows defeated Henty 46-39, Osborne outclassed CDHBU 11-94, Lockhart toppled Culcairn 22-61, Holbrook was too strong for BB Saints 72-29 and the Giants outran the Magpies 22-58.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.