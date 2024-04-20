Second half surge sees Bulldogs rack up third consecutive victory

Thurgoona was able to turn around a close first half to topple Yackandandah 55-26 in a round three clash on Saturday.
The Roos trailed by just five goals at half-time, before the Bulldogs surged in the third and fourth terms, in what was a physical contest at Thurgoona.
Mardi Nicholson starred for the home side with 36 goals, while also applying defensive pressure down the court.
"She (Nicholson) was strong all game," Thurgoona coach Lauren Kerrins said.
"She shot really well, but she was also able to get a lot of intercepts for us."
Fellow Bulldog Tayla Dean was consistent in defence, while Kristen Andrews was steady in the centre court.
Sharna King landed 15 goals for the Roos, while Brooke Shields converted 11 scoring opportunities.
"They (Roos) are quite a different team to last year, so we weren't sure what to expect, but it was a credit to them," Kerrins said.
"I was really proud of my girls."
Having so far triumphed against Wodonga Saints, Rutherglen and now Yackandandah, the Bulldogs will now face their next test against Chiltern for round four, with the Swans tipped to be a team to watch this season.
"That will be a real test for us," Kerrins said.
"We're really excited to see where we're at."
In other A-grade Tallangatta and District Netball Association matches, Kiewa-Sandy Creek defeated Mitta United 49-21, Chiltern outclassed Barnawartha 21-61 and Tallangatta triumphed over Rutherglen 71-19.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.