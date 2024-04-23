Harley in, Darley back in huge boost for Raiders ahead of Anzac Day derby

Wodonga Raiders are set to be boosted by the inclusion of former AFL excitement machine Harley Bennell for their clash against fierce rival Wodonga at Birallee Park on Anzac Day.
Bennell, fresh from a match-winning six goal performance for Wahgunyah on the weekend, has now set his sights on helping Raiders claim their second win of the season after beating Lavington in round 1.
The former Gold Coast No.2 pick played for Raiders last year in round 8 against Myrtleford and was instrumental in the club securing their first win of the season after booting four goals.
Raiders assistant coach Joel Price said it was music to his ears when Bennell contacted him several weeks ago to see if the club would be interested in his services again this season.
"Harley got in contact with me a couple of weeks ago and is back over in the area and was keen to play on Anzac Day," Price said.
"He really enjoyed helping us to a win last year and it will be a huge buzz for the club and the playing group to have Harley play another match.
"Harley had a real impact for us last time after booting four goals and also adds some experience and excitement to the group.
"We told the players a couple of days ago and they can't wait to welcome Harley back to the club.
"Harley blew out a few cobwebs against Wahgunyah over the weekend which was good for him and the club who obviously won their first match in almost three years.
"We will utilise Harley up forward and he will have short bursts through the midfield as well.
"Harley has also indicated that he is keen to play a few more matches and not just a one-off appearance like last season.
"Hopefully he can also help us to a win over Wodonga who we haven't beaten on Anzac Day since Jarrod Hodgkin was coaching in 2021."
The inclusion of Harley will mean the Raiders will boast three former AFL players on Anzac Day alongside Cam Ellis-Yolmen and Sam Darley.
Darley was unavailable last weekend against North Albury but was among the Raiders best in their recent losses to Wangaratta Rovers and Albury.
His creativity and pinpoint disposal off half-back has been a real asset for the Raiders in the opening rounds and was sorely missed against the Hoppers.
A lacklustre Raiders were hammered by the Hoppers last weekend by 131-points.
Price said the coaching staff had addressed the disappointing loss but had quickly turned their attention to Anzac Day with the five-day turnaround.
"The performance against North Albury was disappointing but it's now up to us to respond and action speak louder than words," Price said.
"The energy at training since has been good and the response and buy-in from the playing group has been positive.
"There is no bigger stage during the home and away season than to play on Anzac Day and we are expecting the players to rise to the occasion."
The Raiders are expected to be close to full-strength for the clash with the exception of tall utility Jason Burke alongside Lewis Waters.
Wodonga could welcome back several players including skipper Charlie Morrison, Daniel Wortmann and Noah Spiteri who all missed against Corowa-Rutherglen last weekend.
Young gun Coen Ainsworth could also be considered for selection with no Murray Bushrangers commitments this weekend.
