YOUR SAY: Why courts bear a great deal of the blame for our DV crisis

There is no magic bullet to save women from a sociopath partner but there is a lot we can do to reduce the danger. As an ex-policeman, the number of times I dealt with domestic violence charges was enormous, I regularly opposed bail on repeat dangerous offenders only to have them bailed at court even if I argued at bail hearings about the dangers they posed. AVOs are supposed to help protect vulnerable women but today there are so many AVOs handed out it's hard to keep track. An AVO because your neighbour stared at you, they parked in front of your house etc. Get rid of the rubbish AVOs and concentrate them on women who need them and then enforce them. None of the "oh I will give you another chance" for the 10th time. I can understand some people make a mistake, okay, but not 6, 8, 10 times. The courts have this attitude that the offender comes first, well change it and start refusing bail for people who cannot abide by the order. A week or two in jail for breaching an AVO will change some people's mindset and if it doesn't, stay longer in jail. If they are made to comply with an AVO the spouse is safer. The number of times I have seen women beaten by spouses on bail for breaching AVOs is enormous. The courts bear a great deal of the blame for our current situation.