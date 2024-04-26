Why this season has 'definitely been a bit of a dream' for Hocking

Nerves are a small price to pay when you're dealing with the excitement of debuting as a senior player for your home club.
After coming up through the Albury-Wodonga Bandits' Youth League program, Claudia Hocking received the opportunity she'd been waiting for in the side's recent victory against the Centre of Excellence.
Hocking made an impact in her time on court at the Lauren Jackson Sports Centre to land three points, two assist and one rebound.
"I was excited and nervous, as you should be," Hocking said.
"I've been playing and training with the Bandits for quite a while now and I felt like I needed to do everyone justice and prove myself.
"It's definitely been a bit of a dream to follow this pathway."
The 16-year-old Albury Basketball Association product hopes it's just the start of great things to come.
"I've always had the dream to play for the Opals, I think that's every little girl's dream," she said.
"I'll just keep working my way up from here and trying to get to that Australian team."
Hocking is already taking steps to achieve this, having recently co-captained NSW Country's under-18 side at the national championships in Brisbane.
"That was a really positive experience and a good way to finish my junior career, now stepping up into the Bandits and starting my senior pathway in the program," she said.
"I feel like I have a strong voice and I'm quite a loud person, so I enjoy those leadership positions."
Hocking now finds herself teammates with one of the greatest leaders in the sport, Lauren Jackson.
"To play alongside her and to have seen her pathway through to the Australian team is inspiring," she said.
"It inspires me and it inspires a lot of girls around Albury.
"I sat on the bench last year year and got to learn from local players like Molly Rice, Emma Mahady and Sarah Mellington. Finally being able to play with them this year, it's a dream come true."
Hocking has also been a recipient of the She Hoops Leadership and Confidence Scholarship.
"It helps young female athletes through their journey in basketball, whether it's playing, officiating or refereeing," she said.
"It definitely has empowered me to keep going between school, basketball and all other things.
Hocking, who is as dedicated to her studies as she is to her basketball, is learning to perfect the juggle between sport and school as she completes Year 11 at Trinity Anglican College.
"It's a juggle, I'm quite academic in a sense, so I really have to manage my time well," she said.
"But the school's really understanding about my commitments."
She also has the backing of her family, who have facilitated their fair share of road trips, while she blazes her own trail.
"Mum and dad help and do whatever they can to help me get to places, but I have to drive it myself, which I think is good," she said.
Hocking has also excelled on the netball court, making her A-grade Ovens and Murray League debut with Albury at just 14.
"I've always been that taller, stronger kind of player, so they chucked me in GS to see how I went," she said.
"I did a lot of contacts and they'd tell me I have to keep my arms down, but I wasn't used to that.
"It was a great opportunity and I got to see which route I wanted to take, and basketball was it."
The Bandits' women's side will be hoping to keep its unbeaten streak intact when they face Illawarra for another home game this weekend.
"The home court advantage is so real," Hocking said.
"Having everyone so loud and into the sport, it's crazy."
The men also take on Illawarra following just one loss this season.
