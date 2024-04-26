Horror start to weekend as man dies in North East smash

A man has died after his car crashed into a tree in the North East early on Saturday.
The fatal incident happened on the Beechworth-Wangaratta Road, at Everton Upper, about 1am on April 27.
The man has yet to be formally identified.
Police said the circumstances surrounding the crash were being investigated.
Anyone who witnessed the crash, with dashcam footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
Saturday morning's fatal crash comes little more than a fortnight after Ann Maree Kerr, 49, died when her utility towing two horses crashed off the side of Glenrowan-Boweya Road.
Ms Kerr, who was passionate about horses, is believed to have been heading home from work after nightshift at the time.
One horse being towed in a float was killed in the April 11 crash and another had to be put down.
On Wednesday, a man died after a truck rolled on a Riverina road.
Emergency services were called to Woodbury Road, Blighty, about 12.10pm on Wednesday, about 36km south-east of Deniliquin, following reports of a truck roll-over.
Police said the driver of the truck, a man aged 67, died at the scene.
