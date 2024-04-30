Alleged high speed driver says he needs time to chat to a lawyer

A man being held in custody over high speed driving in Wodonga says he needs time to instruct a lawyer.
Police took wanted man Aaron Mifsud into custody on April 7 after a red Holden Commodore sped through Lawrence Street, Melrose Drive, Melbourne Road and Wodonga's CBD about 3.15pm on April 3.
A police helicopter had been used to monitor the speeding Holden, which was found dumped at the back of Mann Central.
Mifsud had a warrant out for his arrest at the time, and police had released an image and sought information to locate him.
Mifsud, who is being held in the Metropolitan Remand Centre, returned to Wodonga court on Tuesday, April 30.
He said he was in the process of instructing a lawyer, and needed further time to do so.
Magistrate Ian Watkins said a driving ban would start while he was in custody if he admitted to drug driving, and he could lose that benefit the longer the case dragged on.
"Yeah I'm aware of that," Mifsud said.
The case will return on May 28.
Mifsud, 32, faces more than 20 charges and did not seek bail.
