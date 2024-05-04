Hoppers and Swans join as one in stand against family violence

North East football-netball clubs have united to take a stand against family violence.
Tallangatta and Chiltern joined forces during their Tallangatta and District league clash at Tallangatta's Rowen Park on Saturday, May 4, as the former hosted a family violence awareness day in conjunction with the Centre Against Violence.
Ovens and King league outfit North Wangaratta were the sporting front runners for the initiative.
Tallangatta netball president Annie Shirley said senior footballers and netballers from both sides interlocked arms before the first bounce for a minute's silence to reflect on all the lives lost to family violence in Australia.
Spectators were also invited onto the field to pay tribute.
All senior footballers and netballers wore blue armbands to represent the victims.
"With the increased number of women being murdered by their intimate partners, or former partners, North Wangaratta (Football Netball Club) originally instigated this and made contact with the Centre Against Violence to see what they can do to help spread the word," Mrs Shirley said.
"A couple of people that work within the organisation reached out to other community organisations and asked whether Tallangatta and Chiltern might want to get on board to do a family violence awareness day.
"We want to actively stand against it together as a community club and let people know that we are a safe place to come to and a safe place if people need to access help or support. We put ourselves out in the community to actively demonstrate that."
Mrs Shirley made a presentation to Tallangatta players and members on Thursday night, May 2, where she revealed the damning figures.
"We talked about the statistics, and we reflected them against the women in the room present," she said.
"One woman every four days is dying, and one in every three women is likely to be sexually assaulted at a certain age. Looking around the room, that represents more than a whole netball team."
Mrs Shirley, who also serves as Tallangatta's child safety officer, said she was committed to keeping discussions around family violence on the club's agenda.
"We're going to continue to enforce positive behaviour and not accept any behaviour that's inappropriate," she said.
"We just want to be known as a place that respects women and values women as an equal part of our club.
"A big thing that I have done and I'm working on as the netball president is really advocating for equality across the club.
"We pay our netball and our football coaches, and all of our boys and girls do equal duties, so we very much value sharing the load and viewing everyone as equal at this club. I think we do that well."
Other North East football-netball clubs involved in the stand against violence included Milawa, Beechworth, Kiewa-Sandy Creek, Yarrawonga and Wangaratta's Centrals Junior Football Club.
