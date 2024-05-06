It was a terrific comeback from Falcons to take the points in HAW

Falcons fought back from two goals down to claim a stunning 3-2 win over CR United in Hockey Albury Wodonga's division one women.
The victors posted their goals in the second half.
Rachel Guy bagged a double for United, but Kate Bardy cut the margin from a short corner.
And Falcons followed that with field goals to Jemmah Mann and Ellie Wild.
Wodonga defeated Wombats 3-0.
It was a game with numerous attacking opportunities, but Wodonga capitalised.
Steph Adams, Rylee Pontt and Imogen Albon scored the goals, while Adams, Albon and Danielle McLeish were the best players.
Chloe Rodgers and goalkeeper Izzy Kramer played well for Wombats.
In division one men, CR United defeated Falcons 4-1.
The teams worked hard and split possession for the first quarter.
However, United claimed a 2-0 lead heading into half-time on the back of its pressure.
And United pushed the lead to three from a short corner, but Falcons nabbed one back through a clever back stick from Max Hobbs.
United completed the scoring in the final quarter.
Norths beat Magpies 3-1.
The first quarter saw end to end play with Norths unable to convert at their only penalty corner, while Magpies looked like scoring an early goal, getting past the Norths keeper, only to have the ball deflected over the backline by Kurt Beath.
Norths produced a strong second quarter, finally converting their first goal from their third penalty corner of the game.
Magpies also had several chances in the circle, but were unable to make the most of their opportunities.
The third quarter saw Norths score a second goal from field play with a pass from Jordan Thorneycroft across the top of the circle, which deflected from Brandon Purtell and landed with Louis Clune, who undercut it into the goal.
Purtell was also involved in the third goal when he flicked over the keeper from a penalty corner.
Magpies scored their only goal in the last 35 seconds.
Wombats proved too strong for Wodonga 3-1.
James Ellis posted a double, while Nicholas Kilby scored the victors' other goal, while Brett Innis landed Wodonga's goal.
Meanwhile at rep level, Albury Wodonga Spitfires fought hard, but fell to Central Hockey Club 4-0.
Justin Ellis, Hamish Morrison and Byron Dicks were instrumental in the Spitfires' effort, showcasing their talent and determination on the field as Ellis and Morrison controlled the midfield, while Tim Jones anchored the defence.
Central was just too strong and clinical in the circle, showing its experience, scoring a goal in each quarter and giving Spitfires no room.
Spitfires will now travel to Canberra against St Patrick's.
The Spitfires women fell to Central 5-1.
Central pounced early to claim two goals, but the Border team fought hard to regain control and focus on its possession.
The Spitfires scored in the second half.
