Falcons retain the Anzac Trophy from Wodonga in Hockey Albury Wodonga

Falcons have retained the Anzac Trophy in Hockey Albury Wodonga's division one men.
It was the second meeting for the title and was played in a fast and furious fashion.
Falcons were the first to score from a Charley Wallace penalty corner, which was quickly followed by a Brodie Hamilton field goal.
Another penalty corner conversion from Wallace saw the Falcons head into half-time with a 3-0 lead.
Wodonga came out hard in the second half and put pressure on the Falcons' defence, but was unable to convert its chances.
However, Wodonga's Brent Innis landed a penalty corner in the fourth quarter, but Falcons were too strong, 3-1.
United defeated Magpies 5-0.
Magpies produced a great effort to keep the ladder leaders scoreless to the end of the third quarter.
However, United made the most of opportunities in the last quarter as Tim Smith scored a double, while Sam McIntosh, Tye Callow and Alex Macqueen also scored.
Smith and Corey Hill were outstanding, while Magpies' Hamish Morrison and goalkeeper Logan Wilford were terrific.
And Norths defeated Wombats 3-0.
In division one women, Wodonga edged out Falcons 2-1.
It was a tense and tight game in the annual Anzac Day match.
Wodonga scored in the first quarter off a penalty corner and converted again from a penalty corner in the third term.
Imogen Albon and Rebecca Mathews landed the goals, while a scramble in the circle for Falcons in the third quarter resulted in a goal by Jemah Mann and Wodonga's 2-1 win.
Both teams continually pressed hard throughout the game, denying each other space, with Kate Bardy a standout for Falcons, while Wodonga's goalkeeper Georgia Martin made many saves.
Norths proved too strong for Wombats 3-1.
Norths went up 2-0, courtesy of a double to Lauren Blatchford.
The game then tightened as Wombats controlled the midfield, which resulted in a Lara Nelson goal.
Brooke Palmer and Chantelle Beath threatened up forward for Norths, but it was Sam Ellis who scored the final goal for Norths.
Wombats' Chelsi Russell and keeper Isabelle Kramer, who saved a penalty stroke, were Wombats' best.
United pipped Magpies 2-1.
And at representative level, the Spitfires men and women had byes.
