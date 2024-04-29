The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Falcons retain the Anzac Trophy from Wodonga in Hockey Albury Wodonga

By By Narelle Hamilton
Updated April 29 2024 - 3:25pm, first published 12:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga's Aaron Sonter fires at goal from a short corner against Falcons. Picture by Hockey Albury Wodonga
Wodonga's Aaron Sonter fires at goal from a short corner against Falcons. Picture by Hockey Albury Wodonga
Falcons retained the Anzac Trophy after toppling Wodonga. Picture by Hockey Albury Wodonga
Falcons retained the Anzac Trophy after toppling Wodonga. Picture by Hockey Albury Wodonga

Falcons have retained the Anzac Trophy in Hockey Albury Wodonga's division one men.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.