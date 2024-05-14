'Blind spot' MPs raise concerns over budget spending in bush

BORDER politicians have criticised the federal budget for not strongly investing in country areas.
Member for Indi Helen Haines said there was no increased funding for two key programs, Growing Regions and regional Precincts and Partnerships.
"This isn't just a missed opportunity for the government to invest in the regions, it amplifies the blind spot that Labor has for the needs and aspirations of regional, rural and remote Australians," Dr Haines said.
In a budget submission to federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers in January, the independent MP pointed to more than 40 projects she believed warranted Commonwealth funding.
They included $2.75 million in road and bike safety improvements to Wodonga's water tower roundabout and the intersection of High and Huon streets, up to $15 million towards linking Wangaratta's Performing Arts Centre and art gallery and $5 million for a Beechworth early years hub.
A call for funding to the Flying Fruit Fly Circus was heeded, with Canberra providing $7.3 million over four years after Dr Haines sought $16 million across six years.
"We're really proud of the Fruit Flies and this is a huge boost and I'm really pleased the government has recognised them as a contributor to the national arts scene," Dr Haines said.
Farrer MP and deputy Liberal leader Sussan Ley said the Labor government had shown scant interest in country communities.
"There was desperately little for regional areas to get excited about, and outside of welcome Fruit Flies funding in Albury, most spending had already been announced, is subject to an inquiry or might be dribbled out before what looks like an early election," Ms Ley said.
Dr Haines welcomed the energy rebate, which was the centrepiece announcement to address inflation.
"One of the things I called for is cost of living relief and the most useful way to do that was energy bill relief and they've done that with a $300 rebate for every household as well as a rebate for eligible small businesses," she said.
Dr Haines suggested an increase from 40 to 45 per cent in the Commonwealth's contribution to public hospitals via the National Health Reform Agreement could benefit a Border hospital.
"If agreed to by the states and territories, this agreement could result in billions of dollars for hospitals," she said.
"With this increase from the Commonwealth Government there is no excuse for NSW and Victorian governments to withhold funding for a single-site Albury Wodonga hospital that fully equips our region for future growth."
Ms Ley said overall there was a lack of a concrete direction from the government.
"Labor would love this budget to feel like 'trust us, we know what we're doing'," she said.
"The problem is that two years into government the vibe is wearing a bit thin and we're all somewhat poorer for the experience."
In addition to the Fruit Flies funding, the government references a $33 million defence contract awarded to North Albury company Australian Target Systems in February and an unspecified amount for Albury Wodonga Regional Projects following on from a Regional Deal announced under the previous Coalition government in 2022.
